81,212 Shares in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get GLIBK alerts: Sign Up

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of GLIBK opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $795.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $41.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76). GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. Research analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Duncan bought 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $1,367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,536.64. This represents a -289.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group wasn't on the list.

While GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here