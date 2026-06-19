8,167 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Acquired by TMB Capital Partners LLC

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,325.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded CME Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.18.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Article Title

CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Article Title

The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Negative Sentiment: CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Article Title

CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines repeated the lawsuit plan, suggesting the issue is the main driver of today’s weakness as investors focus on possible friction with regulators and the implications for future product approvals. Article Title

CME Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CME opened at $246.38 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $280.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.56 and a 1-year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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