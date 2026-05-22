8,172 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Purchased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock worth $6,389,167,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock worth $850,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $450,639,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,909,120 shares of the company's stock worth $409,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 802.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company's stock worth $367,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,144 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $140.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.1%

NET opened at $212.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $154.93 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of -849.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $9,103,291.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,473.58. This represents a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $4,858,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,403. This represents a 42.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 655,550 shares of company stock worth $131,181,924 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare’s partnership with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents is being viewed as a meaningful step into AI infrastructure, which could support future revenue growth and broader platform adoption. Cloudflare (NET) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Cloudflare’s partnership with Anthropic to launch is being viewed as a meaningful step into AI infrastructure, which could support future revenue growth and broader platform adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame Cloudflare as an AI and big-data beneficiary, with sector interest in cloud and cybersecurity names helping sentiment around the stock. Invest in These 5 Big Data Behemoths to Gain From Wall Street Rally

Recent coverage continues to frame Cloudflare as an AI and big-data beneficiary, with sector interest in cloud and cybersecurity names helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cloudflare’s latest earnings report was solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the market reaction has been mixed as investors weigh strong growth against ongoing losses and rich valuation.

Cloudflare’s latest earnings report was solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the market reaction has been mixed as investors weigh strong growth against ongoing losses and rich valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive overall, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating, though opinions are still split and some firms continue to advise caution.

Several analysts remain constructive overall, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating, though opinions are still split and some firms continue to advise caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Matthew Prince and CAO Janel Riley both filed stock sales, and CFO Thomas J. Seifert also sold shares. Even though these were pre-planned 10b5-1 transactions, insider selling can still create short-term pressure on the stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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