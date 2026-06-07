81,774 Shares in Carnival Corporation $CCL Purchased by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.60 to $30.10 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Stock Down 1.5%

CCL stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Carnival's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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