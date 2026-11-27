EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornermen Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,074 shares during the period. Finally, United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $38,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , above the $243.88 reference price in the provided market data. The new endorsement may have encouraged buying. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , above the $243.88 reference price in the provided market data. The new endorsement may have encouraged buying. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s shares reportedly held up while AI-cloud stocks and the broader tech market were under pressure. Investors may be viewing IBM as a steadier large-cap technology name; this is a market interpretation, not a confirmed company-specific catalyst. IBM as a potential safer AI play

IBM’s shares reportedly held up while AI-cloud stocks and the broader tech market were under pressure. Investors may be viewing IBM as a steadier large-cap technology name; this is a market interpretation, not a confirmed company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An IBM quantum computer was used in an experiment involving connections among 12 major automakers and reportedly outperformed random guesses. This offers a technology proof point, though the report does not establish near-term revenue impact. IBM quantum-computing experiment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.19 and a 12-month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

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