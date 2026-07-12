82,200 Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.52% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,699 shares of the company's stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carriage Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.67.

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Carriage Services Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE CSV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 74,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,927. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.39 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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