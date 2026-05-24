82,452 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Bought by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,452 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,938,286 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,443,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,012,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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