82,757 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $346.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $273.22 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here