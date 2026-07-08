82,969 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Acquired by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,969 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Cvfg LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cvfg LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $703,500.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $638,520.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,015,682.04. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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