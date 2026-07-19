8,298 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,298 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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