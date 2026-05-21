8,364 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.
Lam Research News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research (LRCX) to Overweight after raising its wafer-fab equipment industry outlook, signaling stronger expected demand across the semiconductor equipment cycle. LRCX Overweight: How Lam Research Is Poised to Outperform the $149B WFE Market
- Positive Sentiment: Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid surging AI chip demand, with commentary pointing to record quarterly revenue and EPS strength, which supports the case for continued system-sales growth. LRCX Ups WFE View Amid AI Demand: Can It Lift Systems Revenues?
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein lifted price targets on LRCX after increasing global WFE spending forecasts, citing better prospects for memory expansion in China and elsewhere. Bernstein lifts price targets on LRCX and KLAC after lifting WFE forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip-packaging technology aimed at increasing chip density and lowering costs, reinforcing its exposure to AI-related advanced packaging demand. Lam Research opens Austria lab to advance chip packaging, cut costs
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted Lam Research as one of the key semiconductor equipment “picks-and-shovels” plays behind the memory and AI manufacturing boom, which supports the long-term bull case but is more thematic than immediately actionable. Forget the Memory Chip Arms Race. The Real Trade Is the 3 Equipment Companies Every Chipmaker Must Pay First
- Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks said Lam Research is riding the AI wave to a record quarter, but this mainly reinforces the already-positive earnings narrative rather than adding a new catalyst. Lam Research Rides AI Wave to Record Quarter
- Negative Sentiment: One Zacks comparison argued that Applied Materials may have an edge over LRCX because of more diversified tools, AI software, and a cheaper valuation, which could temper enthusiasm around Lam versus peers. Lam Research vs. Applied Materials: Which AI Chip Stock Has the Edge?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research
Lam Research Stock Up 6.8%
LRCX stock opened at $292.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research
In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.
About Lam Research
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Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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