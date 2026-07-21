83,657 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,241,494,000 after buying an additional 4,690,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock worth $3,161,234,000 after buying an additional 3,447,754 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,668,000 after buying an additional 1,910,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $372,128,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,469,381.72. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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