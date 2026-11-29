Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 83,776 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prowell Financial Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $322.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $334.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.28. The company has a market capitalization of $857.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $369.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.33.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here's some of the latest news about JPM:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan estimates companies could issue about $450 billion in investment-grade debt in 2027 to fund AI investment, potentially creating more business for the bank’s debt-capital-markets franchise. The forecast is an industry estimate, not guaranteed revenue for JPMorgan. JPMorgan Sees $450 Billion AI Debt Wave as Credit Risks Mount

JPMorgan estimates companies could issue about $450 billion in investment-grade debt in 2027 to fund AI investment, potentially creating more business for the bank’s debt-capital-markets franchise. The forecast is an industry estimate, not guaranteed revenue for JPMorgan. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s outlook on AI stocks is mixed: analysts say the recent sell-off may be nearing its end, while warning that a more difficult phase could arrive in 2027. That uncertainty may affect markets broadly, rather than JPMorgan alone. JPMorgan’s AI-stock outlook

JPMorgan’s outlook on AI stocks is mixed: analysts say the recent sell-off may be nearing its end, while warning that a more difficult phase could arrive in 2027. That uncertainty may affect markets broadly, rather than JPMorgan alone. Negative Sentiment: Reports say JPMorgan and Citigroup are marketing AI-related loans, reportedly to reduce risk or free capacity for additional lending. If confirmed, this could signal caution about credit quality as AI infrastructure borrowing grows. Banks reportedly look to offload AI debt

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.81, for a total transaction of $882,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,066,092.07. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services company serving consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Its operations include consumer and community banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and asset and wealth management. The company offers services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, consumer and business loans, payment processing, investment banking, securities trading, treasury services and investment management.

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