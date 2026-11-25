Sachem Head Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 845,000 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 5.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Carvana worth $227,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,063,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,147,000 after buying an additional 627,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 345.8% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,325,237 shares of the company's stock worth $218,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 379.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,045 shares of the company's stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Carvana by 384.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,898,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 372.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $82.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $423,841.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 347,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,349,718.78. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Stephen Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $358,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 112,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,091,756.40. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,686 shares of company stock worth $45,182,047. 15.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co. operates an online platform for buying and selling used cars. Customers can browse vehicle listings, arrange financing, value a trade-in, and complete much of the purchase process online. The company also offers vehicle delivery or pickup, including at some locations with its distinctive car vending machines. Founded in 2012, Carvana has expanded its operations across the United States. Its services and vehicle availability vary by market, and the company supports its online marketplace with inspection, reconditioning, and logistics operations.

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