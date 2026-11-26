Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,602 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $64,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,373 shares of the company's stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $347.09 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $287.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.60. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.20 and a 52 week high of $392.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $0.31. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -13.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $800.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $826.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $509.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $660.50.

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Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company applies neuroscience and precision-medicine research to conditions involving abnormalities in brain circuits and neuronal activity. Its investigational programs have included small-molecule therapies for disorders such as essential tremor and epilepsy, as well as genetic-medicine approaches for certain rare neurological conditions. These candidates are in development and are not approved treatments.

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