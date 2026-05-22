8,485 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Purchased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,646.68. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,618. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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