84,884 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,068,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,237,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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