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8,494 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased 8,494 shares of Quanta Services valued at approximately $4.66 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.49% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed: 17 analysts rate the stock a Buy and nine rate it a Hold, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $745.55.
  • Quanta Services exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $2.68 in EPS and $7.87 billion in revenue. The company also authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, while insiders sold roughly $123.2 million of stock over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quanta Services.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,494 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boreal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $645.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $745.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE PWR opened at $626.03 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $689.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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