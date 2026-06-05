8,587 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. NRG Energy comprises 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NRG Energy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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