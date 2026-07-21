85,941 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Acquired by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,672,503 shares of the company's stock worth $248,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in General Mills by 40.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 771,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 222,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.11 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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