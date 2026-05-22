8,603 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,603 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. William Blair raised Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

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