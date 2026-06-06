86,073 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $285.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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