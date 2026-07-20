8,759 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 877,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,797,000 after purchasing an additional 201,014 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 363,713 shares of the company's stock worth $101,447,000 after buying an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $286.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $286.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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