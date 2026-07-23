87,620 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,620 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.0%

CP stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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