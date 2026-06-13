87,700 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $14,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $12,901,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company's stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,528 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $23.71 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

See Also

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