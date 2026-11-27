Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 15,317.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 877,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.17% of Planet Fitness worth $37,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Tanco acquired 2,328 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.23 per share, for a total transaction of $119,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,263.44. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Bode sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,687,135.58. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.0%

PLNT stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Planet Fitness's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a fitness club franchisor and operator known for its low-cost membership model and “Judgement Free Zone” approach. Its clubs offer cardio and strength-training equipment, along with access to fitness training and other member services. Founded in 1992, the company began franchising its clubs in 2003. Planet Fitness serves members primarily in the United States, as well as in several international markets, including Canada, Mexico and Australia. Planet Fitness is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

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