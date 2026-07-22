8,795 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9%

IRM stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 379.12%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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