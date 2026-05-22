8,828 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,828 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $7,410,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tapestry by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Stock Up 2.7%

TPR opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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