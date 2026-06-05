88,690 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by VMS Asset Management Limited

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $87.02 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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