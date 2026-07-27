888,124 Shares in Cibus, Inc. $CBUS Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 888,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of Cibus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cibus by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 271,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BDT Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cibus by 1,899.7% during the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company's stock.

Get Cibus alerts: Sign Up

Cibus Stock Performance

Cibus stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Cibus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a negative net margin of 2,366.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cibus from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cibus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBUS

Cibus Profile

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company's platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company's core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cibus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cibus wasn't on the list.

While Cibus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here