8,894 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,894 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average is $192.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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