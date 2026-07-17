893,824 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Purchased by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 893,824 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Helix Energy Solutions Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.1%

HLX stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $287.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.89 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

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