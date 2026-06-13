8,940 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Bought by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,940 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 385.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CLS opened at $393.85 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.72 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $375.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.66.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here