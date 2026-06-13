9,000 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Bought by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

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Marriott International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MAR opened at $402.54 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $403.25. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $365.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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