9,000 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Purchased by Telligent Fund LP

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Nebius Group comprises about 1.0% of Telligent Fund LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 over the last 90 days.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Up 18.8%

Shares of NBIS opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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