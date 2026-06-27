90,100 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,596,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $251.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $253.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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