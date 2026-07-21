90,799 Shares in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.60.

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United Microelectronics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of UMC stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Microelectronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 166.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics's previous annual dividend of $0.37. United Microelectronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

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