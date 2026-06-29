91,485 Shares in HP Inc. $HPQ Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,485 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of HP by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $236,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $228,153,000 after buying an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 5,325,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HP by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,948,700 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,257,000 after buying an additional 4,267,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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