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9,164 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Acquired by Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Applied Materials logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Goldenstone Wealth Management opened a new position in Applied Materials, buying 9,164 shares valued at about $2.36 million. The stake represents 1.8% of its portfolio and ranks as its 13th largest holding.
  • Applied Materials posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.86 beating estimates and revenue of $7.91 billion also topping expectations. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share from $0.46.
  • Analysts remain constructive on AMAT, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. Institutional ownership is also high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 80.56% of the shares.
  • Interested in Applied Materials? Here are five stocks we like better.

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.8% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total value of $979,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,003 shares of company stock worth $2,678,139. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $426.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.47 and a 12-month high of $448.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 17.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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