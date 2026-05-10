91,900 Shares in Safehold Inc. $SAFE Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Safehold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Safehold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Safehold from a "market outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

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Safehold Trading Down 1.7%

SAFE opened at $15.15 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 35.58 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $110.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Safehold's payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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