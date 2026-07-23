92,667 Shares in Visteon Corporation $VC Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Visteon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:VC opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,360. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,892 shares of company stock worth $5,487,239 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. Barclays raised Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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