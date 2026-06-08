Free Trial
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

930,367 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Purchased by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Contrarius Group Holdings disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Novo Nordisk, buying 930,367 shares worth about $47.3 million. The stake makes NVO about 2.3% of the fund’s holdings and its 13th largest position.
  • Other institutional investors have also been adding to Novo Nordisk, with notable increases from Capital International Investors, Franklin Resources, and others. Overall, hedge funds and institutions now own 11.54% of the company.
  • Recent news remains broadly positive on the obesity and GLP-1 market, including TD Cowen’s higher $150 billion 2030 sales forecast and Novo’s expansion efforts and trial activity around Wegovy. However, analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average, reflecting mixed sentiment despite strong long-term growth expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,337,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.3% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock worth $982,969,000 after buying an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,064,000 after acquiring an additional 717,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $310,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,611,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,871,000 after acquiring an additional 189,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S Right Now?

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
Stranded On The Flood Plains of History
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines