930,367 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Purchased by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,337,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.3% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock worth $982,969,000 after buying an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,064,000 after acquiring an additional 717,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $310,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,611,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,871,000 after acquiring an additional 189,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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