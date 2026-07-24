9,349 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,295,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company's stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.65 and a 12-month high of $126.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's payout ratio is -58.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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