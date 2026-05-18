9,359 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,359 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $393.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.60 and a 200 day moving average of $520.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here