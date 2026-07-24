950,531 Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,917,000. Waystar comprises about 1.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Waystar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 6,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 6,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 3,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Waystar by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waystar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.23.

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Waystar Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $21.58 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Further Reading

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