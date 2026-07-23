9,511 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 651.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,821.50. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total value of $4,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,975.20. This trade represents a 61.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,172 shares of company stock worth $62,221,181. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 3.6%

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $181.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.05.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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