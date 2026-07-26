95,761 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,761 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $149,875.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 5.5%

VIAV stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. Viavi Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viavi Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viavi Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Viavi Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here