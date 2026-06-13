9,721 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Purchased by Alchemi Wealth LLC

Alchemi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,721 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Alchemi Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after buying an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.77.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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