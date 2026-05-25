9,769 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Bought by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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