9,785 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,785 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,411,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,891,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $216.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here